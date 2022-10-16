Boy performs perfect backflip on pole, viral video has over 7 million views

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Have you ever seen a video that makes you go "OMG" and then you end up watching it on repeat? If you've ever seen a video like this, you know what we're talking about. If not, watch this video of a young boy doing a perfect backflip on a pole. The video was shared on Instagram by Kunal Kushwaha and has received over 7 million views.

Kunal, the boy in the now-viral video, can be seen effortlessly performing perfect backflip on a pole. He performs backflips so flawlessly that you will be completely captivated. The short clip shows Kunal's "raw talent" as he flawlessly performs flip. The quality of talent displayed in the video will almost certainly make you speechless.

"Crazy Backflip Rate It #parkour #freerunning #stunts #flips #jump #calesthenics #sport #action #gymnastics #kunalkushwaha #sideflip #flipping #acrobacias #frontflip #twist #tricking #kicking #martialarts #double #kunalkushwaha #tumbling #parkourfail

#parkourlife #parkourtraining #parkourfail #itrainlikevidyutjammwal #storror #storrorawards #byondparkour #jhansi" Kunal captioned the clip.

Needless to say, the clip went viral for obvious reasons. Netizens bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emoticons. “his prove you can do anything when you believe in your belief,” wrote an Instagram user. “so good brother” expressed another. “i cant never do this even in my dreams” joked another. “Kunal, it is so good, speechless” expressed another.