Boy makes Doraemon's favorite 'Dora Cake', viral video leaves netizens nostalgic

New Delhi: It's safe to say that the vast majority of us grew up watching cartoons. And, while we're on the subject of cartoons, we can't forget Doraemon. The cat-robot was a fan favorite, and its adventures with best friend Nobita were entertaining to watch. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. So, a clip of a boy making Doraemon's favorite 'Dora cake' has gone viral online. And it will undoubtedly take you back to the golden days.

Digital content creator Shubham Joshi posted the video on his Instagram page. He has also shared a secret recipe for the yummiest cuisine. The entire clip will send you on a trip down memory lane, watch the video here:

The video was posted on February 16. Since being shared, the footage has gone viral. Till now, the video has accumulated more than 2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Several social media users flooded the comment section to express their nostalgia.

Reactions from Instagram users:

“Yeh dora cake nahi h .reality mein Japan mein dora cake rajma(kidney beans ) se banta hai!,” wrote an Instagram user. “I adore yrrrrr purane din yaad aa gye. When we got home from school, we would sit down to watch Doraemon while eating.,” expressed another. “this is so fake, the dora cake batter has a lot of egg used, and the paste is supposed to be red bean, you’ve just made chocolate pancakes lol,” commented a third. “Mai abhi bhi Doraemon, Shinchan, Oggy, zig, and sharko dekhti hon waise to age me 22 hon lekin dil se abhi bhi bachchi he hon mai,” posted a fourth.