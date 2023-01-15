Search icon
Boy grooves to 'My Name Is Lakhan' song in viral video, netizens call it 'power-packed performance'

So, a video of a boy dancing to the 'My Name Is Lakhan' song has gone insanely viral on the internet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: We are assured that you must have heard the  Ram Lakhan popular song My Name Is Lakhan? Though this peppy song was released decades ago, it still makes netizens want to groove. In fact, there are videos on the Internet of people dancing to this upbeat song. There is now one more item to add to that list. So, a video of a boy dancing to the 'My Name Is Lakhan' song has gone insanely viral on the internet. And it's simply too good to pass up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arun Dhama (@arun_dhama__)

The video shows the young boy dressed in party attire and dancing energetically to the upbeat music of Ram Lakhan's song. He sways to the beats and creates his own unique choreography, which only adds to the fabulousness factor. The boy grooved in perfect sync with the song playing in the background.

That is absolutely stunning. Netizens agree, as the video has received nearly 30,000 likes and the number is steadily increasing. Some people admired his energy level, while others wished him luck in the future.

“Wowww. You are gracefully ruling the internet," an Instagram user wrote. "Your moves are incredible. Wow, I mean very nice. "I was impressed by the video," said another. "This is fantastic, God bless you bro," said a third. "Your dance is fantastic... I also enjoyed the song... best of luck, bro," said a fourth.

