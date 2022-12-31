Boy grooves to Govinda's 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se' in viral video, netizens say 'once more'

Screengrab

New Delhi: We've all seen people overcome their shyness by dancing with zeal, energy, and enthusiasm. When such incidents are recorded on video and made public, they make for compelling viewing. Like this video of a boy shaking his legs to Govinda's popular song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'. His dance is so good that you might want to get up and dance along with him. And no, we're not kidding. The video was posted on Instagram by a user named Gaurav Sitoula and has gone viral.

The short segment shows Gaurav dancing energetically to the catchy beats of the popular song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'. There's a good chance you'll want to watch this video again and again because of this boy's unwavering spirit and enthusiasm for the dance. "This video is a reply to haters that idc what amount of memes you make out of this video or this beautiful song." reads the video caption.

The video has garnered over 1.6 million views and the number is still growing. People on the internet were amazed by the boy's incredible dancing abilities and took to the comment sections to express their feelings.

"Keep it up champ. don't let them get you ," one person wrote in the Instagram comments. "Even some girls can't dance like him more power to u boy" a second person added. "This is soo good!!!! These haters need to know that " having fun " and "joking bout someone's talents" is different !!..again never let yourself down !!! There lovers more than haters !!! I know it's hard fro you to tolerate such fun n hate bur always keep going!! I always wait for the videos !! Atleast for the fans , never stop !! I love you !! We love you!!! I'm so happy that I found your account and I'll always keep supporting !! btw the videos are always awesome " a third person said. "This is so so so fantastic," a fourth user added.