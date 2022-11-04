Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Boy grabs three snakes with bare hands, viral video leaves netizens terrified

The viral video begins with a boy carrying three massive snakes with his bare hands.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:11 PM IST

Boy grabs three snakes with bare hands, viral video leaves netizens terrified
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Snakes are without a doubt the most terrifying reptiles to have ever existed. And we know they are not the type of creatures that excite  people. One of the most common is snake phobia, which is completely natural. Even snake images and videos send shivers down one's spine. While most of us are perfectly fine staying away from these dangerous reptiles, a select few treat them as a toy. An example of this has gone viral, and it is not for the faint of heart. The video shared on Instagram by user named @pankaj_sarpamitra is both terrifying and fascinating. 

 The viral video begins with a boy carrying three massive snakes with his bare hands, as if it were his daily routine. Shocking? Isn't it? Needless to say, the boy had no qualms and continued as if nothing had happened. 

READ: Leopard attacks residents in Karnataka's Mysuru, viral video terrifies netizens

Without a doubt, the video quickly went viral for obvious reasons. It has received 850 likes to date and has elicited a variety of responses from netizens. Some were enthralled, while others were concerned. "I'm scared," wrote one Instagram user. "Oh no, it's extremely dangerous." "That's like my worst nightmare," said another. "Wow, that's really brave!" " stated a third.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BTS' J-Hope gives major fashion goals, shares photos on social media
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari - check complete cast list
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: AAP names Isudan Gadhvi as CM face
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.