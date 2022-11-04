Boy grabs three snakes with bare hands, viral video leaves netizens terrified

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Snakes are without a doubt the most terrifying reptiles to have ever existed. And we know they are not the type of creatures that excite people. One of the most common is snake phobia, which is completely natural. Even snake images and videos send shivers down one's spine. While most of us are perfectly fine staying away from these dangerous reptiles, a select few treat them as a toy. An example of this has gone viral, and it is not for the faint of heart. The video shared on Instagram by user named @pankaj_sarpamitra is both terrifying and fascinating.

The viral video begins with a boy carrying three massive snakes with his bare hands, as if it were his daily routine. Shocking? Isn't it? Needless to say, the boy had no qualms and continued as if nothing had happened.

Without a doubt, the video quickly went viral for obvious reasons. It has received 850 likes to date and has elicited a variety of responses from netizens. Some were enthralled, while others were concerned. "I'm scared," wrote one Instagram user. "Oh no, it's extremely dangerous." "That's like my worst nightmare," said another. "Wow, that's really brave!" " stated a third.