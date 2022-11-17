Search icon
Boy dances to Sharara Sharara song, viral video wows netizens

So, an adorable video of a boy's moves to Sharara Sharara has gone insanely viral online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Screengrab

New Delhi: We are assured that you must have heard the song Sharara Sharara? Though this peppy song was released decades ago, it still makes people want to groove. In fact, there are also videos on the Internet that show people dancing to this foot-tapping song. Now there is one more addition to that list.  So, an adorable video of a boy's moves to Sharara Sharara has gone insanely viral online. And, it is really too good to miss out on.

The boy in the clip is identified as Gaurav Sitoula and the now-viral video was shared on his official Instagram handle. In the short clip, Gaurav danced his heart out to the famous song of movie 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'.  He absolutely owned the performance and even his vibe was super infectious. We are sure that you will watch the clip on loop, just like us.

READ: Bride and groom kiss on wedding mandap, viral video divides internet

If watching that video made you smile, know that you are not alone. Since it was shared, it has been viewed 864k times and has 20k likes. Netizens couldn't help but go aww and gushed over the boy in the comments section. My heart just exploded from so much cuteness.” posted an Instagram user. “Haha This little boy is killing me by his cuteness,” expressed another. “He's going to be a super dancer… Actually he is, I loved his performance” commented a third. “My goodness he is cute,” shared a fourth. “Such a brilliant dancer,” wrote a fifth.

 

Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
