Boy dances to Pushpa’s Saami Saami, viral video makes internet happy

A similar video of a little boy energetically dancing to Pushpa’s Saami Saami is going viral on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: When it comes to showing us adorable videos of kids dancing their hearts out, the internet is a veritable gold mine. A similar video of a little boy energetically dancing to Pushpa’s Saami Saami is going viral on Instagram. We are confident that after watching the video, you will be unable to stop smiling and cheering for the little one. The video is shared on Instagram @pandupandu3866.

In the short segment, the kid is seen dancing enthusiastically to Pushpa’s Saami Saami. He sways to the music and creates his own unique choreography, which adds to the cuteness factor of the video. His carefree performance may leave you smiling.

Isn't he a superstar? The Internet agrees, as the video has been viewed over 2m times and the number is constantly growing. Netizens praised the boy's dancing skills and showered him with love in the comments section. "So so so good," one user commented. "Aww, cutie pie rockstar," said another user. "Cutie" contributed a third.

 What do you think of the video?
 

