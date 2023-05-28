Search icon
Boy accidentally shares beer pic on family WhatsApp group, the reaction of his parents is now viral

That was the nightmare of a boy who unintentionally sent a picture of a beer can to his family WhatsApp group. Yes, you read that correctly. A user called Saniya Dhawan shared the identical post on Twitter, and it quickly went viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Let's be honest. There are some things or aspects of our lives that we do not want our parents to know about. Particularly desi parents. But what if your desi parents discover some of your negative habits? Isn't this a nightmare? That was the nightmare of a boy who unintentionally sent a picture of a beer can to his family WhatsApp group. Yes, you read that correctly. A user called Saniya Dhawan shared the identical post on Twitter, and it quickly went viral.

The hilarious discussion between Ms Dhawan's brother, a Mumbai Indians fan, and their parents is captured in the WhatsApp conversation, which has since gone viral. The image in question included a beer can and the caption, "Mumbai for the win... lessgooo." Within two minutes, their father replied with a puzzled "kyaa?" (What?) This was followed by their mother's question, "Tum beer peete ho?" (Do you drink beer?) 

Saniya, on the other hand, asked her brother to erase the image as soon as possible. But the harm had already been done.

"No way my brother sent this to the family group," the caption stated.

There's no denying that the post went viral online, eliciting a wide range of opinions from social media users. While some were in splits, others provided him advice on how to avoid his parents' anger.

"Is he alive?" one user inquired.  

"He is rightly eligible for creating a "how to perform self-damage" course over Udemy," one guy laughed.  

Another person felt sorry for him, saying, "Hahaha poor man!! "I've been there and done that." 

Did this post make you chuckle as well? 

 

