'Born to dance, forced to study': Video of man reading book while performing garba goes viral

A viral video shows a man dancing Garba while reading a book, amusing social media users with his unique multitasking.

As the festive spirit of Navratri sweeps across the country, dance enthusiasts are flocking to Garba events to celebrate with lively music and traditional dance moves. Social media has been buzzing with videos of people enjoying Garba, but one particular video has captured everyone's attention—a man dancing Garba while reading a book!

The video, shared by X user Ankita, shows a young man dressed in a brown kurta and jeans, effortlessly dancing in a Garba circle while holding a book. What makes the video stand out is that the man is completely absorbed in the book, never taking his eyes off it, yet he manages to flawlessly follow the dance steps. His friends can be seen smiling at his unusual behavior, while others around him stop to stare in surprise. Despite all the attention, the man keeps dancing without missing a beat.

The caption of the video humorously reads, "Padhne wale bacche kahi bhi padh lete hai' just got real," which means "Kids who love to study can do it anywhere!"

A user named Satish Panchal later revealed that he was the man in the video, though he didn't explain why he was reading while dancing.

The short 15-second clip quickly went viral, gathering nearly 400,000 views. Many social media users found the man's unique mix of studying and dancing amusing. While a few people criticized him for what they called a "dangerous stunt," most found his antics entertaining and refreshing.

Some users even joked about which competitive exam the young man was preparing for that required him to study while dancing. One user commented, "UPSC ke liye prepare kar raha hai" (He's preparing for the UPSC exam), while another guessed he might be a CA student preparing for his November exams.

The video also became a popular meme template, with users adding funny captions. One user wrote, "When you promise your parents you're going to your friend’s place for group study," while another added, "Born to be a dancer, forced to be a student."

Overall, the video brought a lot of laughter and creativity, making it one of the most talked-about moments on social media during this Navratri season.

