'Born to be Farhanitrate': Video of R Madhavan’s audition for '3 Idiots' goes viral

Viral video: '3 Idiots' is one of those timeless films that remains relevant to this day because of its exceptional storyline and ability to tug at the heartstrings. However, no one can deny the actors' efforts in delivering a once-in-a-lifetime performance through Rajkumar Hirani's iconic spectacle. Each of the actors, whether Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, or R Madhavan, delivered an enthralling performance. Now a clip of R Madhavan's audition for the role of Farhan Qureshi is currently making the rounds on social media. The video was shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra films on Instagram and it is too good to miss out. Watch it here:

The audition tape featured his emotional monologue from the scene in which he confronted his father about allowing him to pursue wildlife photography. Remember when he said, "Aap kya sochenge mujhe farah padhta hai. Kapoor Sahab, kya sochenge mujhe farak nahi padhta"? That was the moment when he won the hearts of many others like him, who are forced to give up their dreams in order to fit in!

"@actormaddy 's 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi!" reads the video caption.

The post has received over 2 lakh likes and two million views since it was shared. Netizens flooded the comment section with praises for the versatile actor.

"Born to be Farhanitrate," one user said.

"Such a brilliant actor!!... And he auditioned?! RESPECT!! Without a doubt, he is in a class of his own!" Added a new person.