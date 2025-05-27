Asia's smallest railway junction is located in India's Chhattisgarh. Boridand Junction located in Manendragarh, Chhattisgarh, India, near the border with Madhya Pradesh, is the smallest railway junction in Asia.

India has one of the largest railway networks in the world connecting even the remotest area. But do you know, Asia's smallest railway junction is located in India's Chhattisgarh. Boridand Junction located in Manendragarh, Chhattisgarh, India, near the border with Madhya Pradesh, is the smallest railway junction in Asia.

About Boridand junction

Describing this Boridand junction, it is hidden in the greenery of Chhattisgarh. This Junction has a simple entrance and a small nameplate. Despite being the smallest railway junction, it is equipped with waiting rooms, water facilities, and refreshment stalls. But, not many trains stop at this station. This is a sleepy station with only a few passengers in sight. It has a very small platform.

However, this station is a crucial part of India's railways network and .This junction has all basic amenities like waiting rooms and refreshment stalls, but the resources here are limited. This junction aids thousands of passengers daily to reach their destinations.

Regional connectivity

The Boridand junction is calm, surrounded by greenery all around. Amid this calmness and peace, the sound of the train passing by gives a surreal feeling. This junction connects 16 passenger trains. This includes trains going towards Bilaspur, Chirmiri and Ambikapur. This small station acts as a connectivity link towards the areas that have high population.