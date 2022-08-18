'Bone-breaking hug': Chinese woman accuses co-worker of breaking her ribs during a friendly embrace

Hugs are a symbol of love, solidarity, and friendship between two people. They are often exchanged as a sign of affection. Has anyone ever had their ribs broken because of a hug? A lady in China was involved in a peculiar occurrence and she filed a lawsuit against the person she believed to be responsible.

The Chinese lady this time is pointing the finger at her coworker, according to media reports. She claims her coworker held her so tightly she suffered cracked ribs. The lady has taken her coworker to court in Yunxi, China, for compensation.

The Hunan native of Yueyang City in China claims she was chatting with a coworker when the incident occurred. Conveniently, the "accused" coworker approaches and extends a hug. After giving the lady a very tight embrace, the coworker hears a painful cry of resistance from the woman. The lady claims she had a peculiar discomfort in her chest when this happened to her. The lady decided to massage herself with hot oil and sleep it off rather than go to the doctor.

The lady had an abrupt rise in chest discomfort five days following the event, at which point she sought medical attention. The woman's X-rays showed that she had fractured not one, but three ribs. The woman's pay was withheld since she was required to take time off from work.

The "accused" visited the lady while she was in the hospital, and the two discussed a possible settlement. However, the male coworker later said that the woman lacked sufficient proof. The lady filed a complaint against her coworker, and the court ordered her to pay a fine of 10,000 yuan (about Rs 1.16 lakh). Further, the court found no evidence that the lady engaged in any risky behaviour.