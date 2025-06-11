Aalim Hakim also revealed how Sunil Dutt was the one who introduced his father to the film industry. "After Reshma Aur Shera, every film that Amit ji did, my dad was the hairdresser. In Reshma Aur Shera, he was the official hairdresser. He styled everyone, including Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt sahab."

There is a lot of demand in the market for hairdressers who cut the hair of celebrities. There are also many celebs whose hairdressers are fixed. Today, we will tell you about one famous hairstylist who died after cutting the hair of a Bollywood superstar. He had a cardiac arrest, which was confirmed by none other than this hairdresser's son, Aalim Hakim.

Aalim Hakim is a famous hairdresser in the film industry. He carried forward his father's legacy of haircutting, and today is counted among one of the most sought-after hairstylists in India. He's the hairstylist of choice for many Bollywood actors and cricketers. A recent interview with Aalim Hakim is especially gaining traction after he revealed how fond he is of Amitabh Bachchan, as he was the final star that his late father worked with.

"My father, before dying, did his last haircut. My father died doing his haircut. He’d gone to Mysuru to work on the film Mard, and he felt some pain in his chest while working. He died the next day. So, his last haircut was Amitabh Bachchan’s haircut. I feel very emotional when I do Amit ji’s look," Aalim Hakim said. Aalim Hakim was just 9 years old and had only Rs 13 in his account when his father, Hakim Kairanvi, died, after cutting Amitabh Bachchan's hair.

Aalim Hakim also revealed how Sunil Dutt was the one who introduced his father to the film industry. "After Reshma Aur Shera, every film that Amit ji did, my dad was the hairdresser. In Reshma Aur Shera, he was the official hairdresser. He styled everyone, including Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt sahab, to Amit ji. It was Sunil Dutt who introduced my father to Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan… My father did mundans for many actors, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Khanna, Zayed Khan…"

Aalim Hakim revealed that he might be a product of nepotism, too, but it was his hard work that ultimately gave him success. Aalim Hakim charges Rs 1 lakh per session, even if his client is a close friend. When he’s working on films, Aalim Hakim charges Rs 1 lakh per sitting, making him one of the most expensive barbers in the country.

