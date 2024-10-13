It is powered by a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, generating a total of 449 hp and 650 Nm of peak torque.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on Friday, October 11. Bachchan who is known as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema boasts a luxurious collection of cars. Adding to his collection is a brand new fully electric BMW. He seems to have bought a BMW i7 luxury sedan. This sleek addition to his impressive collection starts at a price of Rs 2.03 crore (ex-showroom), with the top model reaching Rs 2.50 crore.

The car is adorned in the Individual Adventure Red metallic shade. While the visuals are not very clear, it appears that Bachchan has chosen a two-tone Oxid Grey metallic color scheme for his i7.

Speaking about the features, the BMW i7 has a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.9-inch infotainment display, and 5.5-inch touchscreens at the rear end which offers control for the seat.

The i7 is an all-electric luxury sedan with a refined interior, a Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, and a 31-inch BMW Theater Screen.

It is powered by a 101.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, generating a total of 449 hp and 650 Nm of peak torque.

This impressive sedan can deliver a range of up to 603 km on a single charge and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.