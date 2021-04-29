Bokaro man drives 1,400 kms to bring oxygen for friend in Noida

Among much despair and heartbreaks in the country due to the rising number of COVID-19 deaths and medical emergencies, here is a story of hope and positivity. This story also helps rebuild trust in humanity.

A 38-year-old man from Jharkhand's Bokaro drove 1,400 km through three states in 24 hours with a filled oxygen cylinder to save his COVID-19 positive friend’s life who wasn't able to get oxygen support in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The Bokaro man, Devendra, a resident of Sector 4 of the industrial township and a school teacher by profession set out for Noida in his car around 1.30 pm on Sunday after he heard that the parents of his friend Ranjan Aggarwal, who works in an IT firm in Delhi, were not able to find oxygen support and were turned away by everyone.

Not that it was easy for him to get a cylinder in Bokaro despite visiting several oxygen plants and suppliers in the steel city. Finally, he got a full oxygen cylinder from the operator of Jharkhand Steel Oxygen Plant in the Balidih industrial area, against a security deposit.

He reached Noida on Monday afternoon with the full oxygen cylinder just in time to help his friend in need of oxygen. "My friend is stable now. I will stay in Noida till he recovers fully," Devendra told TOI over the phone on Tuesday.