Boeing cargo plane catches fire mid-air, makes emergency landing in Miami

Videos circulating on social media platform X depict flames emanating from the left wing of the Boeing 747-8 aircraft, which was equipped with four General Electric GEnx engines.

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

A cargo plane operated by Atlas Air experienced an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after one of its engines caught fire shortly after takeoff. 

According to a statement from Atlas Air, the crew adhered to standard procedures, ensuring a safe return to MIA. The company announced plans to conduct a thorough inspection to determine the cause of the incident, which occurred late on Thursday.

Videos circulating on social media platform X depict flames emanating from the left wing of the Boeing 747-8 aircraft, which was equipped with four General Electric GEnx engines. 

 

 

Emergency vehicles promptly responded to the scene, and there were no reported injuries, as confirmed by airport authorities to Reuters. The exact number of crew members on board was not immediately clear.

This incident follows a recent occurrence where a JetBlue flight destined for California had to abort takeoff from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport due to reported flames on board. 

The crew informed the control tower about the situation, leading to the evacuation of all 180 passengers. Fire officials intervened to extinguish the reported flames, ensuring the prevention of potential technical issues.

