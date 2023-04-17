Boeing 747 aircraft suffers engine damage during landing, escapes major disaster; watch scary video

Screen Grab

Minor damage was sustained by a Cargolux plane on route from Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport to Luxembourg's Findel Airport. While landing, one of the plane's engines made contact with the asphalt, causing damage to the aircraft. The pilot saw what was happening, so he performed a go-around and successfully landed the plane. It should be mentioned that a Boeing 747-400F was involved in the event.

On April 15th, after arriving in Dubai from Luxembourg, an incident happened with aircraft CV-7545. According to sources, the pilot aborted the landing when the jet scuffed the runway. The pilot went up to 4,000 feet before making another landing attempt. At around 18:45, the second try was successful.

There were several witnesses on the airport grounds, and a video showing the plane's damage was widely circulated online. The footage shows the left wing of the plane bending as the plane's engine brushes the ground. The pilot seems to have noticed a problem and is seen attempting to abort the landing.

According to Simple Flying, nobody on the ground or aboard the aircraft was hurt.

A 14-year-old Boeing 747-400F(ER) with the registration LX-ECV was reportedly going from Luxembourg to Taipei on a return trip when it was diverted to Dubai and then Europe. In addition, the aircraft has to be re-registered for service following the accident. After receiving the all-clear from the technical crew, the Boeing jet will be authorised to take off.

As one of the world's largest cargo airlines, Cargolux operates a fleet of 30 Boeing 747 aeroplanes from its central European hub at the borders of Germany, France, and Belgium to serve clients all over the world.

The aircraft takes off from Findel Airport in Luxembourg and flies to 90 different countries with its cargo. Its subsidiary, Cargolux Italia, operates mostly out of Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP). In addition to providing air transport services, it also has a global transportation network that reaches over 250 destinations.