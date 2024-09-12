‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

She was once a shining beauty queen, crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and a finalist for Miss Switzerland in 2007. But Kristina Joksimovic’s life came to a gruesome end that shocked a nation. What initially seemed like a tragedy turned into a dark revelation that sent shivers down the spine of all who heard.

Kristina, 38, was found murdered in her own home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year. Swiss officials revealed that her husband, referred to only as "Thomas," admitted to strangling her, then dismembering her body in the most horrifying way imaginable. But it didn’t stop there—her remains were pureed in a blender and dissolved in chemicals, leaving the investigation in complete disbelief.

According to The New York Post, Thomas, 41, initially told authorities he found her dead and panicked, dismembering her in their laundry room. He later confessed in March that he had killed her, claiming self-defence after she allegedly attacked him with a knife. However, medical experts dismissed his defence, stating there was no evidence of an attack, and identified her cause of death as strangulation.

An autopsy report revealed even more chilling details: Kristina’s body was cut apart with a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears before being pureed in a hand blender. Authorities described Thomas’s actions as displaying "a high level of criminal energy and cold-bloodedness."

Kristina’s tragic death leaves behind two daughters, while her husband, a successful entrepreneur, now faces life behind bars. The once "picture-perfect" family now serves as a haunting reminder of the horrors that can lurk behind closed doors.