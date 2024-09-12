Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Meet man who once lost Rs 1.27 lakh crore in a day, today owns giant e-commerce business worth crores, he is…

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

IPL 2025: Is Rohit Sharma’s future with Mumbai Indians uncertain? Former MI star makes big revelation

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

8 animals that look like wolves

8 animals that look like wolves

8 health benefits of eating black rice

8 health benefits of eating black rice

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

5 warning signs of liver damage while you sleep

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

बाइक से ट्रेन के इंजन को खींचने की कोशिश कर रहा था शख्स, Video हुआ Viral

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

China में हुई अंडरवियर की बारिश, Social Media पर लगने लगे जमकर ठहाके, देखें Video

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

Delhi Python Video: दिल्ली में स्कूल के पास मिला 8 फीट लंबा अजगर, देखकर भागे खड़े हुए लोग

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Father Death: Anil Mehta's Final Words To His Daughter Malaika Arora

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

Chandigarh Blast: Grenade Explosion In Sector 10; Auto Driver Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

BSF Jawan Injured As Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Near LoC Days Before Jammu Kashmir Elections 2024

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom share steamy kiss at MTV Video Music Awards 2024; video goes viral

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

Venom The Last Dance trailer: Tom Hardy channels Tom Cruise, battles boss symbiote Knull, fans say 'it will be a blast'

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

This actress worked with superstars, was sexually assaulted; director 'groomed her as sex slave', raped her, then...

HomeViral

Viral

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..

An autopsy report revealed even more chilling details: Kristina’s body was cut apart with a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears before being pureed in a hand blender

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:35 PM IST

‘Body dismembered, pureed in blender’: Former model gets brutally murdered by her husband after..
Miss Northwest Switzerland and a finalist for Miss Switzerland Kristina Joksimovic
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

She was once a shining beauty queen, crowned Miss Northwest Switzerland and a finalist for Miss Switzerland in 2007. But Kristina Joksimovic’s life came to a gruesome end that shocked a nation. What initially seemed like a tragedy turned into a dark revelation that sent shivers down the spine of all who heard.

Kristina, 38, was found murdered in her own home in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland, in February this year. Swiss officials revealed that her husband, referred to only as "Thomas," admitted to strangling her, then dismembering her body in the most horrifying way imaginable. But it didn’t stop there—her remains were pureed in a blender and dissolved in chemicals, leaving the investigation in complete disbelief.

According to The New York Post, Thomas, 41, initially told authorities he found her dead and panicked, dismembering her in their laundry room. He later confessed in March that he had killed her, claiming self-defence after she allegedly attacked him with a knife. However, medical experts dismissed his defence, stating there was no evidence of an attack, and identified her cause of death as strangulation.

An autopsy report revealed even more chilling details: Kristina’s body was cut apart with a jigsaw, a knife, and garden shears before being pureed in a hand blender. Authorities described Thomas’s actions as displaying "a high level of criminal energy and cold-bloodedness."

Kristina’s tragic death leaves behind two daughters, while her husband, a successful entrepreneur, now faces life behind bars. The once "picture-perfect" family now serves as a haunting reminder of the horrors that can lurk behind closed doors.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP announces 4th list of 21 candidates; check full names here

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be replaced by star batter in 1st Test vs Bangladesh due to…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Not Vicky Kaushal, this star was Karan Johar’s first choice for Lust Stories, he rejected because…

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez reveals surprising morning rule, says, 'Just us...'

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

ICC Test Rankings: Rohit Sharma returns to top 5 ahead of Bangladesh series, Babar Azam moves to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

AI Insights: Top 7 high-paying jobs in India by 2050

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Sector 36, Berlin, Khalbali Records, Mr Bachchan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

Meet Rishi Kapoor's heroine who became star with hit debut, quit films after continuous flops; left India to live in...

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

India's most successful star kid gave blockbusters at 25, bigger than superstar dad; not Ranbir, Hrithik, Salman, Alia

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

Meet India's most unsuccessful actor, has 180 flops, no hit since 1998, still a superstar; not Govinda, Akshay, Salman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement