Bobby Kataria claims smoking video shot in dummy plane, SpiceJet says 'was placed in no-fly list'

Kataria said the video was a part of a biopic he was shooting in Dubai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 07:49 AM IST

Bobby Kataria (File)

Bobby Kataria, a social media influencer, claimed the video showing him smoking inside a SpiceJet flight was taken in a dummy plane. SpiceJet, however, said the Instagram star had been probed by the authorities and placed on the no-fly list for 15 days. The video first emerged on social media in February of this year. However, it resurfaced on Wednesday with people tagging the Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Twitter seeking action against him.

Kataria said the video was a part of a biopic he was shooting in Dubai. "The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal airplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed," said Kataria.

"I want to ask everyone; how can a lighter make its way into an airplane? It would be detected by a scanner. A cigarette still one can carry, but not a lighter. It was shot in 2019 or 2020," he added.

Scindia said Bobby Kataria had been suspended from flying on SpiceJet flights for 15 days.

"The incident took place in January this year. Kataria boarded the SpiceJet flight from Dubai. A police complaint was lodged. Also, as per Civil Aviation requirements, an inquiry was conducted by SpiceJet. He was banned from flying on Spicejet flights for 15 days thereafter," said Scindia.

SpiceJet said neither the fellow passengers nor the crew came to know about Kataria's antics.

Kataria landed in Delhi on January 23 and the video surfaced on January 24. The video isn't available on his Instagram profile.

Kataria, who has over six lakh followers on Instagram, was also booked by the Uttarakhand police for allegedly drinking on the road in a viral video. 

With inputs from ANI

