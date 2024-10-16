India's richest civic body, BMC has about 92,000 employees and officials on its payroll. The ex-gratia this time is 11.53 percent higher as compared to the Rs 26,000 paid in 2023.

A few hours before the code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections kicked in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here on Tuesday announced a Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus for its employees. BMC is set to disburse Rs 267 crore, more than superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan budget (Rs 240 crores), as a Diwali bonus to employees.

The country's richest civic body, with a budget of more than Rs 53,000 crore, is currently being run by a state-appointed administrator as civic elections are pending. Later in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for Maharashtra. The state will go to polls on November 20.

The BMC has about 92,000 employees and officials on its payroll. The ex-gratia this time is 11.53 percent higher as compared to the Rs 26,000 paid in 2023.

The official release said the announcement of the Diwali bonus was made following a discussion between commissioner-administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Besides civic employees, the teachers, professors, and educational attendants at BMC schools and colleges, both grant recipients and non-grant ones, will also get the same amount of bonus, the release added.

Community Health Workers and 'Balwadi' or kindergarten teachers and helpers will get Rs 12,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, as "Bhaubeej gift," it said.

