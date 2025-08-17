'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India

The full moon will be seen in a deep red tone as the lunar eclipse will create the famous phenomenon of a “Blood Moon.” The Blood Moon 2025 is the year’s second total lunar eclipse.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Blood Moon to light up the sky in 2025: All you need to know about Lunar Eclipse, visibility in India
Blood Moon will occur on the night of 7-8 September, 2025

Watching rare images of the moon with spectacular views is indeed a special event. In another such breathtaking lunar event, full moon will be seen in a deep red tone as the lunar eclipse will create the famous phenomenon of a “Blood Moon.” The celestial event will occur on the night of 7-8 September, 2025, with a promising spellbinding effect on the viewers.

How special is the blood moon?

The Blood Moon 2025 is the year’s second total lunar eclipse and will coincide with the Harvest Moon, the full moon closest to the autumn equinox. The Blood Moon or full moon will appear only a few days before the moon is closest to Earth, also called perigee, which will make it appear a little larger and brighter than normal before entering the Earth’s shadow.

What are Lunar eclipses?

Lunar eclipses take place when the Earth comes directly between the sun and the moon, a phenomenon that blocks sunlight, and casts a shadow over the surface of the moon. Also, at this time sunlight scatters through the Earth's atmosphere, bathing the Moon in shades of red and orange.

Where will the blood moon be visible in India?

According to NASA, the eclipse will be visible from Asia, Australia, and some parts of Europe, offering stunning views to people in these regions.

Timings of eclipse: The lunar eclipse will begin at 15:28- 20:55 (UTC)

Totality (UTC): 17:30 to 18:52 (about 82 minutes)

In India, blood moon will be viewed from 11:00 pm to 12:22 am IST. To watch the moon with a full view, viewers must an hour and 15 minutes before to watch the moon enter the Earth’s shadow. Countries where the blood moon will be prominently seen are, China, Thailand, Japan, Iran, and Western Australia. In eastern European cities such as Berlin, Vienna, and Budapest, the moon will rise already partially eclipsed.

Fortunately, viewers will be able to watch the moon without the need for a telescope or special equipment. They can watch it in clear skies and a good view of the horizon.

How to watch lunar eclipse/Blood Moon?

-Go to a dark and open space, away from city lights.

-Use binoculars for close details, but can be seen with naked eyes.

-Check weather forecasts in advance. 


