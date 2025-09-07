Blood Moon 2025: Total lunar eclipse to be visible in India and worldwide today – check time, viewing details, more

5 legendary Indian cricketers with only a single ODI century: From Kapil Dev to Sunil Gavaskar
A spectacular Blood Moon will grace the skies today as a total lunar eclipse becomes visible across India and parts of the world. The Moon will appear reddish during the peak, creating a celestial show for skywatchers. No special gear is needed, just clear skies and patience to enjoy the view.
Skywatchers are in for a celestial treat today as the total lunar eclipse, popularly known as a “Blood Moon,” will be visible across India and several parts of the world. During this rare astronomical event, the Earth aligns perfectly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface and giving it a dramatic reddish hue.
The term “Blood Moon” comes from the reddish colour the Moon takes on during a total lunar eclipse. This happens because while the Earth blocks direct sunlight from reaching the Moon, some sunlight still passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. Shorter wavelengths like blue and green scatter, while longer red wavelengths bend toward the Moon, painting it a deep copper or crimson shade.
The total lunar eclipse will be visible across most parts of India tonight. The eclipse is expected to begin in the evening and reach its peak later at night, lasting for a few hours. Stargazers in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will have a clear view, provided the skies remain cloud-free.
Apart from India, the Blood Moon will also be visible in regions of Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. Depending on your time zone, the visibility and duration of the eclipse may vary, so it’s best to check local timings in your area.
Unlike solar eclipses, a lunar eclipse is safe to watch with the naked eye. No special equipment is required, but using binoculars or a telescope will enhance the experience, allowing viewers to appreciate the Moon’s changing shades and details on its surface.
Today’s Blood Moon is a reminder of the beauty and wonder of the cosmos. For sky enthusiasts, it’s a must-watch event, offering a spectacular display that won’t require any protective gear, just a clear sky and a bit of patience.
