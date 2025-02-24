Pakistan cricket fans have a peculiar tradition of expressing their disappointment by smashing TVs when their team loses to India in crucial matches.

As Rohit Sharma-led team India secured a victory against their arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy, social media was inundated with memes.

India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in a thrilling match held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025, with Virat Kohli's outstanding performance.

The excitement has continued since the match, with brands, corporations, and official accounts participating in the celebrations. Let's take a closer look at the reactions.

In a humorous response to the frustration felt by Pakistani fans after their cricket match loss to India, quick delivery app Blinkit took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to apologize for not being able to deliver replacement televisions to potential customers in Pakistan.

The company shared a meme featuring a billboard apology directed at Pakistani cricket fans, stating, “Sorry Pak fans we can't deliver a TV to you in 10 minutes,” and added the caption “Sorry, not sorry."

Zomato, it's parent company, joined the fun with a playful post that read, "Pakistan ki batting hai ya cookie? Crumble ho gayi."

Additionally, the Delhi police joined in on the teasing through their official account, commenting, “Just heard some weird noises from the neighbouring country. Hope those were just TVs breaking” (sic).

Netizens took to their social media handles to reshare these posts and made them viral.

Pakistan cricket fans have a peculiar tradition of expressing their disappointment by smashing TVs when their team loses to India in crucial matches. This intense reaction has become a familiar sight, especially during ICC events, where emotions are heightened. Viral videos often showcase fans venting their frustration on TV sets, reflecting their deep passion for cricket and the fierce rivalry between the two nations. While some view this behavior as a genuine expression of heartbreak, others see it as an exaggerated display of disappointment that has evolved into a humorous and relatable meme.

Meanwhile, India was chasing a target of 242 which they reached comfortably in 7.3 overs. Virat Kohli broke numerous records in this high-octane match.