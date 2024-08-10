Blinkit launches 10-minute passport photo service – here’s how it works

Blinkit has launched a new service allowing customers in Delhi and Gurugram to receive passport-size photos delivered in just 10 minutes.

We’ve all experienced the last-minute scramble for a passport-size photo when it’s crucial for important documents, often leading to unexpected delays. But Blinkit is here to change the game. The quick-commerce giant has unveiled a groundbreaking service in Delhi and Gurugram, delivering passport-size photos in just 10 minutes. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X to announce this exciting new feature, promising a faster and more convenient way to get those vital images.

“Ever needed passport-sized photos for visa documentation, admit cards, or rent agreements at the last minute? Starting today, Blinkit customers in Delhi and Gurugram can get passport photos delivered in 10 minutes!” Dhindsa shared. He also hinted at plans to gradually roll out this service to other cities in the future.

The process is super easy too -



1. Upload your photo or click one with your phone



2. We’ll automatically remove the background and crop your image to the right size!



3. Choose how many you want (8, 16 or 32 prints) and order. It'll get delivered in this good looking envelope… pic.twitter.com/sbIOKjo71R — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 9, 2024

Dhindsa further explained how the service works in a follow-up tweet. Customers can easily upload an existing photo or take a new one using their phone. Blinkit’s system will then automatically remove the background and resize the image to the required dimensions. Users can select from options of 8, 16, or 32 prints, which will arrive in a stylishly designed envelope. To showcase the service, Dhindsa included a photo of the envelope in his tweet.

The announcement has generated significant buzz online, with many users sharing their excitement and feedback.

One user praised Blinkit, saying, “Blinkit is a lifeline of Gurgaon. I can’t imagine my day without it.”

Another user appreciated the practicality of the new feature, commenting, “Great feature which will be really handy in day-to-day activities.”

One commenter highlighted the service’s utility in a pinch: “That 24×7 printing service came through in the clutch, saving me at 2 AM right before an early morning visa appointment. Major kudos on this next step!”

Another user expressed optimism, writing, “Hopefully it would prove a huge hit. The document printing service has been super useful & economical so far.”

An enthusiastic user remarked, “Hi Albinder, already a fan of your print store feature, will try this as well. This is the kind of innovation that we need.”

Conversely, one person playfully critiqued, “Your app should be rewarded for promoting laziness.”