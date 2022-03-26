Blind high-school girl scores at a basketball game, crowd goes crazy – WATCH viral video

Teenagers these days are way smarter than how 90s kids were at the same age. From being intellectual to acing physical strength, they have it all. Recently, the internet went bonkers after seeing the video of a 17-year-old high school girl scoring at a basketball game. Surprisingly, the student is blind yet manages to shock everyone in the inter school game.

The girl, named Jules Hoogland was standing just a few feet from the hoop to shoot the ball when the crowd present in the stands was gasping for breath. A silent crowd was waiting for Hoogland to hit the right shot.

The viral video shows a member of the school staff tapping the backboard with a yellow pole. This gesture helped Hoogland to locate the rim. After that, she makes the shot and leaves everyone completely shocked.

All spectators in the stands went crazy over the girl’s skills and cheered for her wildly. The video, shared by the official Twitter account of Zeeland Public Schools, has already garnered over 3 million views.

Netizens are amazed to see the girl’s precision despite being blind. The video’s comment section is replete with emotional reactions and praises for the girl.

Watch the viral video:

This was amazing



The crowd went silent so she could hear the hoop!



(via @zeelandschools) pic.twitter.com/SeztTiHyzF March 24, 2022

While it must have been hard to hit the right spot, the young girl can be seen doing it effortlessly. Many commenters appreciated the crowd for being silent to help the girl figure out the rim. One Twitter user wrote, “That crowd response got my blood pumping”.

Another one said, “Simply put…amazing! What is right about sports? This! Unbelievable gesture by the crowd…”

Do you think the girl has a long way to go?

Also, WATCH: Golden retriever wins hearts with ‘precious’ wedding dance – WATCH viral video