Employers often implement restrictions on vacation days during busy work periods, but a recent notice from a boss regarding vacation and sick leave restrictions has sparked backlash on social media. Many users voiced their dissatisfaction and expressed concern over the challenging circumstances faced by some employees in their workplaces.

The comapny in thier notice said, “From November 25th, until December 31st, there is a blackout on vacation days, time off, and there will be no exceptions for calling off, taking sick days, given that these are our busiest days of the year, we will need all hands-on deck. Thank you.”

As soon as the photo of this notice was shared online, social media users began to share their disappointment over this notice as one wrote, “Why does corporate think this is ok? God forbid I get sick. Company doesn’t give a s**t.”

Another said, “If you die, you have to inform management 3 days prior,” joked a Reddit user. Another added, “I know a guy who owns a company and they don't let anyone off during the summer. The staff are overworked, underpaid and the guy treats them like shit. Then he would complain that people keep quitting and that ‘nobody wants to work’.”

“There’s this local coffee shop near me. Two sisters own it, and they are so nice. Every January, they shut down for the whole month and still pay all their people. It’s just a way to say thank you and let everyone recharge,” said a third user.

A fourth user recalled when he went through the similar situation. He said, his boss called him to the office knowing that he just went through a surgery. The user wrote, "I remember working at Walmart during college and I had to get eye surgery a couple days before Christmas. My boss (the one who manages the store) said I could still work even after my surgery because it was required for us to work the holidays. I told her I can’t because I would be blind and on high dose pain killers because of what the surgery consisted of. The guy who was my department manager told me to not worry about it because he would not schedule me and if they did he would make sure it was taken care of and he would fight the store manager on it. Loved my department manager. He called me the day after to check in on me and wished me a merry Christmas."