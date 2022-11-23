Search icon
'Blackface filter' to 'Naked challenge': Bizarre social media trends leave us in moral dilemma

Here we talk about some social media trends that were rather weird then amusing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

People participating in wierd social trends leaves us confused | Photo: Twitter/YouTube/Instagram

Instagram and TikTok are the two prime social media platforms for the birth of various social media trends. Some of them are entertaining, some are mind-numbing but hard to scroll through and some are downright weird. 

In the past year, many people have come into the limelight for their dancing, acting, and cooking skills among several others. Even make-up videos, haircut tutorials and skin care routines became popular during the pandemic era.  Now, a bizarre trend has hit social media where people are seen dancing while the text in the video gives out completely unrelated information or is even a little sad. 

We have one such video where a mother is dancing in a TikTok reel with her son laying on a bassinet. While she groves to the music, the caption reveals that her son was diagnosed positive for RSV and that she is hoping for him to be able to breathe on his own soon.  While this can be a way for her to release her stress and find the light even in the most difficult times. Is it really something we want to see more often? 

A similar trend that we are unable to decide on what to think of was when everyone was doing the 'naked challenge'. In it one partner would wrap a towel and unwrap it in front of the camera, leaving the other person thinking that the first person is naked beneath the towel. Have we completely stopped thinking to be able to come up with good, fun and healthy pranks?

Leaving all these trends behind, the 'blackface filter' stood against all of the fights for body positivity. On one side we are trying to break the shackles of 'conventional' beauty standards, on the other, these people are acting all sad and gloomy when the blackface filter changes their skin tone to black or dark grey. They would smile and act happy when their skin was fair again. 

 

Leaving impressionable minds to think dark skin is not beautiful or it is something to be sad about. While these trends intend to entertain us and for influencers, it is a good way to reach out to people, we all must think once about the impact and influence these videos are put on anybody who is watching. Specially the younger section of the users.  

