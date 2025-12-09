FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeViral

VIRAL

BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'

The video showcases a montage of PM Narendra Modi’s pictures, from childhood images to his youth and into his present-day role.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 06:05 PM IST

BJP shares PM Modi edit on Ranveer Singh's viral Dhurandhar 'FA9LA' track; netizens say, 'Best edit'
    The viral iconic track FA9LA from Dhurandhar has become the talk of the town since its release. It has taken social media by storm, with users creating countless recreations and edits to join the viral wave. Now, the BJP has also joined the trend, posting the Modi-themed FA9LA edit, which instantly went viral.

    Sharing the video on Instagram, BJP captioned it, "Goated energy only. Things you can only witness in the Modi era." The video showcases a montage of Narendra Modi’s photographs, from childhood images to his youth and into his present-day role. Perfectly set to the high-energy FA9LA soundtrack, the edit attempts to mirror the dramatic style of the viral 'Dhurandhar' edits, amplifying the nostalgia and hype.

    MyGovIndia’s official X handle has also shared another edit of PM Modi on the same trending track, and captioned it 'Main Character Energy only.' This edit shows PM Modi interacting with various world leaders. Check out the video below:

     

     

     

    Dhurandhar box office collection

    Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's directorial Dhurandhar, featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, has earned Rs 130.80 crore nett at the domestic box office. The film was released in theatres on December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

    After opening with Rs 28.60 crore nett at the domestic box office, the film went on to earn Rs 33.10 crore and Rs 44.80 crore in the following days. The film collected Rs 24.30 crore on Monday, according to the makers.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
