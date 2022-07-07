Tajinder Bagga's Rs 568 worth gift for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on wedding, know what it is

(Image Source: Zee Bureau)

Comedian turned politician and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has tied the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh today. A day before his marriage, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga sent his good wishes to the Punjab Chief Minister.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga shared a screenshot of an order of Rs 568 worth bouquet of flowers that he gifted Bhagwant Mann on his wedding. He wrote that he has ordered a bouquet of flowers that will be delivered to Bhagwant Mann on his wedding day. "Sent flowers and Best wishes message to @BhagwantMann ji on his wedding," Tajinder Singh Bagga tweeted.

Read | Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur marriage photos: First pictures of Punjab CM's wedding out, best man Raghav Chadda reacts

Let us tell you that both leaders, Tajinder Singh Bagga and Bhagwant Mann share a sweet-sour relationship. Bagga has even called Bhagwant Mann 'a comedian CM'. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the 32-year-old Dr Gurpreet Kaur married each other in an intimate ceremony on Thursday.

Only family and close friends were invited to the wedding ceremony. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadda attended the marriage.

Sent flowers and Best wishes message to @BhagwantMann ji on his wedding. pic.twitter.com/70tGsHWqEX — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2022

Who is Gurpreet Kaur, wife of Bhagwant Mann?

32-year-old Gurpreet Kaur hails from Kurukshetra district's Pehowa town. She is the daughter of a farmer and both the families are known to each other.

As per media reports, Bhagwant Mann's sister and mother both wanted the Punjab Chief Minister to marry again, and they chose the bride for him.

She is a doctor from Haryana. She has done her MBBS in Ambala. Her family moved to Mohali in Punjab six months ago. Both her elder sisters live abroad.

Gurpreet Kaur studied at the Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College in Haryana where she was a gold medallist, as said to NDTV by her uncle.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur has also reportedly helped the 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann in his election campaigns.

Bhagwant Mann was earlier married to Inderjit Kaur but the couple had filed for mutual divorce in 2015. He has two children from his earlier marriage.