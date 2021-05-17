Bizzare! Kerala man requests an e-pass, mentions 'need to go for sex' as reason

A resident from Irinave in Kannur’s Kannapuram recently requested in his e-pass application that he needed to go out for 'sex'. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has left the country astray, pushing various state governments to impose state-wide lockdown. Only essential services are exempted from this lockdown and people are advised to stick to the strict guidelines and follow them.

However, one can apply for an e-pass to travel due to valid reasons. The concerned state authorities receive a thousand applications and the ones with valid reasons are approved. Out of all the requests, one strange request for an e-pass was received by the Kerala police recently.

The application was by a resident from Kannur’s Kannapuram, who requested an e-pass with 'need to travel for sex' as the reason. Upon receiving this request the Assistant Commissioner of Police was alerted and the Valapattanam police were asked to locate the individual and interrogate him at the station.

The interrogation revealed that the man had intended to write 'six o'clock' instead of 'sex' and it was just a typo and later apologised for this error. His apology was accepted, and the police ordered him to be careful with e-passes and use them only for essential services.

Such incidents are becoming usual, last week, the District Magistrate of Purnea, Bihar had shared a bizarre e-pass request, received by the Bihar police. The request came under the reason to 'treat acne and pimples'.

Rahul Kumar had written on Twitter, "Maximum applications we receive for issuance of E-Pass during #lockdown are genuine but then we receive this kind of requests as well. Brother, your pimples treatment may wait. #Priorities."