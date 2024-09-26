Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

'If you were to die…': This company's head designer's advice on work ethic sparks internet debate

World's most expensive condom auctioned for Rs 44000, it is made of...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Watch: Women gather in huge numbers to drink rice liquor during festival in Nepal, know why the hype

Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

Meet son of billionaire who left Rs 790000 crore company to build his firm, his famous parents are...

Seven longest-living species on earth 

Seven longest-living species on earth 

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

This city was capital of India for 24 hours

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

Meet Deepika’s ‘close friend’, debuted with Priyanka, gave Rs 300-crore hit with SRK; then had no hit for 8 years, now..

Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Meet actor who quit Bollywood after many flop films, became superstar in foreign film industry, Akshay Kumar was his..

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

HomeViral

Viral

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

63-year-old Roland Cherry said 'when it first hit the canoe, there was a massive crash, similar to a car crash.'

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A leisurely vacation for a 63-year-old man and his wife in Zambia took a terrifying turn as a hippo attacked the couple's canoe. The animal pulled cunder the water and flung him into the air with force, like a rag doll. However,despite sustaining severe injuries from the attack, he fortunately managed to survive the harrowing experience.

Duning an interview with BCC, Cherry said they were on the Kafue River, when he found himself trapped between a hippo's jaws. Describing the event to the outlet, he told the impact of the hippo's attack. He said when it first hit the canoe, there was a massive crash, similar to a car crash.

"I remember surfacing, realising my shoulder was quite badly injured and I realised I'd dislocated it from the outset and the consequences were that I couldn't actually swim,” he said. "The instructions were to swim to safety but I couldn't swim so I was really a sitting duck, trying to swim with one arm which was never going to end well - and then it grabbed me," he further added.

Cherry recalled that when he saw blood over his abdomen during the attack, he kept thinking, that he don’t want to die, and thought, "That's not good.

Roland Cherry's wife on hippo attack

Shirley, Roland Cherry’s wife, said recalling the incident that she saw him surface and thought he took a gulp, and then she saw him being thrown in the air.

"The hippo could have attacked any one of us and I can't help feeling if the hippo had... if it had been me, I wouldn't be here now, so I think Roland took one for the team,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cherry sustained a 10-inch wound on his stomach, along with a dislocated shoulder and a thigh wound, as per outlet. The staffs of the hospital where he received treatment consider his survival fortunate, emphasising that if his injuries would have been slightly more severe, he might not have survived.

Cherry expressed about his awareness that while navigating the river they they knew they were in the hippo's domain. He further mentioned his displeasure with the hippo's actions towards him, stating, "not very fond of what [one] did to me".

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Did Alia Bhatt crop Aishwarya Rai from her Paris Fashion Week photos? Here's the truth

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Mpox outbreak: 5 tips to prevent yourself from monkeypox virus

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Sebi gives nod to Hyundai India's Rs 20,000 crore IPO, listing month is...

Karnataka HC to give verdict today on CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Guv's order

Karnataka HC to give verdict today on CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Guv's order

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement