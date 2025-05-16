Stories of bizarre and unusual breakups often make headlines. One such story is making waves online, leaving netizens in awe. Imagine your ex-partner sending you bills of everything they ever spent on you, asking for a refund! What is that supposed to be - funny? Scary?

Well, a social media user, named Divya, took to ‘X’ to share a screenshot of her chat with her ex-boyfriend, revealing he asked for a refund of the online food orders he made for her. “My ex is asking for a refund for the snacks he sent me during our relationship. What stage of the breakup is this?” Divya wrote.

As shown in the screenshot, the texts from her ex-boyfriend read, “Hey! Sun [Listen], now that this is over, I want a refund for everything that I sent you jab hum relationship mein the [when we were in a relationship]."

Take a look at the post

The post has raised many eyebrows, with netizens coming up with their views.

"Relationships are scary nowadays, what if wo snacks ke paiso ka hisab rakhe?" an user commented.

Another user suggested, "Give and block, you dodged a bullet. Imagine being married to someone who will list every dime he spent on you."

A third jokingly wrote, "Me trying to figure out if this post is sponsored by Instamart or Sher-e-Punjab."