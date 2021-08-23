Bizarre! Woman banned from visiting zoo for having an 'affair' with chimpanzee

In recent shocking events across the world, a woman was banned from entering a zoo in Antwerp and the reason has left netizens baffled.

We have heard of animal lovers but in this case, this woman claims to have fallen in love with an animal. The administration banned this woman from entering the zoo after they noticed that she had been spending a little too much time with a specific chimpanzee. When she was confronted regarding her behavior, she claimed that she was having an 'affair' with it.

Adie Timmermans, who belongs to Belgium, began to visit the zoo every week and used to have a deep conversation with the 38-year-old chimpanzee called Chita. Though the chimpanzee was enclosed in a glass case, both used to interact with each other from opposite sides and used to blow kisses at each other.

After the ban, Adie said, "I love that animal and he loves me. I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away? We're having an affair, I’ll just say." She had visited the Zoo for four years before the administration had noticed and taken action against her. She said, "I love that animal and he loves me. I haven’t got anything else. Why do they want to take that away, We're having an affair, I’ll just say."

On the other hand, the zoo administration believes that this 'love affair' was creating a hindrance for Chita in developing a relationship with the other chimpanzees.

A zoo official said, "When Chita is constantly busy with visitors, the other monkeys ignore him and don’t consider him part of the group, even though that is important. He then sits on his own outside of visiting hours."