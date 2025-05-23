A unique museum in Japan lets you smell animal butt. A one-of-a-kind museum’s video has gone viral on social media that shows visitors sniffing butt photos intensely and with complete curiosity. This has taken the internet by storm as everyone now wants to find out more about the museum in Japan.

Forget all adventures you have ever imagined or even experienced, mountain climbing, trekking, hiking, jumping from a cliff, because nothing can beat this weird museum in Japan. This unique museum in Japan lets you smell animal butt. A one-of-a-kind museum’s video has gone viral on social media that shows visitors sniffing butt photos intensely and with complete curiosity. This has taken the internet by storm as everyone now wants to find out more about the museum in Japan.

The museum houses animal paintings with pictures of their buttocks zoomed in. These animals range from penguins to tigers to cats, any and every animal you could ever imagine. Some reports say that the painting exhibition is in Japan’s Atoa Aquarium near Kobe. There is a small hole in the glass that covers the entire photo through which visitors could smell the butt of an animal. As the backside of the animal is only visible in the photos, the hole is placed right there. Some visitors have alleged that these pictures had these smells using artificial scents, however, it created an immersing effect that many actually enjoy as they get this unique experience in a museum.

The experience of a museum is not something everyone would enjoy, however, by creating such an interactive experience with the photos on display, this museum has somehow found out how to make the visit of people more memorable.

The user who posted the video on Instagram informed the users on the overlay, writing, “Seems like a great day to remind that in Japan there’s a museum where you can literally smell different animals’ butt.” The caption reads, “Yes, it actually exists. Which one do you think smells worse?⁠” The video has garnered over 13 million views since it was posted on May 18. The video shows one of the visitors covering her nose with a disgusting expression showing she did not like it at all. A user jokingly wrote, “Is there a taste section?”