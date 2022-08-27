Bizarre video of man using 'hotdog' as straw for sipping beer goes viral, leaves netizens disgusted

Photo: Instagram (Screengrab)

We have seen it all on the internet, from "gulaab jamun pakoras" to "maggi milkshakes," people trying out bizarre food combinations. Using a spoon in place of a fork is quite normal and common, but using a "hot dog" as a beer straw is unheard of. A video showing a man drinking beer through a hot dog has just gone viral.

At first, the man in the video is seen watching the game and devouring a hotdog and a glass of beer. But afterwards, he makes the decision to dip the hotdog into the glass and use it as a straw. He is shown poking two holes into the hotdog, one on each side, to accomplish this. The hotdog is then placed into the beer, which he finally drinks.

Social media users were shocked to witness such a peculiar technique of sipping beer. Padma Lakshmi, an actress, model, and author, also reposted the video with a bunch of surprised face emojis. The clip was posted on Instagram by Nicolas Heller under the handle "newyorknico."

The popular video has received more than 1.2 lakh likes and 83 lakh views since it was released. As of right now, this popular video has received over 9,000 comments from users.

