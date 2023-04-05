Search icon
Bizarre! TV star adopts baby conceived by dead son’s sperm, becomes mother of own granddaughter

A Spanish TV actress has recently adopted a weeks-old baby born to a surrogate, which was conceived with her own dead son’s sperm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

While many people end up opting for adoption when it comes to having children, this Spanish TV star ended up going the same route but with a major twist! The actress ended up adopting the baby which was conceived using her own dead son’s baby.

A 68-year-old Spanish TV actress named Ana Obregon ended up adopting a weeks-old baby girl named Ana Sandra, who was born to a surrogate mother identified on Wednesday by the Lecturas magazine as a Cuban woman living in Miami, Florida.

The bizarre thing about the adoption was that the baby was fathered by the actress’s dead son, which raised a major debate about the bioethics of surrogacy and children's right to privacy in Spain. Meanwhile, Obregon is mothering a baby who is her own son’s biological child.

"This girl isn't my daughter, but my granddaughter," TV actor Ana Obregon told celebrity magazine ¡Hola! in an interview, posing with the baby for the cover. "If that was my son's last will and testament, how could I not do it?" she said, adding that only parents who had lost a child have a right to express an opinion on the matter.

Obregon had only one biological child – her deceased son Aless Lequio. Aless died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 27. The baby was conceived using a surrogate who was living in Miami, Florida as surrogacy is not considered illegal in the United States.

The adoption of the baby, whose biological father is the son of the Spanish TV actress, sparked a debate in Spain where all forms of surrogacy - including so-called "altruistic" ones where no money changes hands - are illegal.

(With Reuters inputs)

