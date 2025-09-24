Bizarre! This company offers employees mattresses, but here's the twist, says, 'they work to...'

Corgi, the AI-company, has a unique work culture under which employees work for all seven days and even stay in the company and take rest there. The employer says that the employees ‘build a generational company’.

Cracking a job interview is not as easy as the interviewer grilling a candidate completely. However, no employer would have ever offered a job candidate a mattress after making the job offer. Hearing this, don't believe that the job has a mid-day nap perk or any provision for rest. The company offers mattresses for employees to use for sleeping after late-night work, allowing them to avoid wasting time commuting.

However, these mattresses are only for new employees. The employer of the company shared this new feature of his company on LinkedIn. He also shared that his employees work hard and sleep in the office, because they are “producing some of the most meaningful work that is happening”. His further explanation about his company culture was even more unbelievable as he expressed pride in revealing that his employees feel 'normal' about working till 4 am and then going to sleep for some hours to restart their work the same morning. He invited professionals to join his company, boasting that his employees work ‘7 days a week’- to ‘build a generational company’.

"There's one thing every Corgi employee gets as a welcome gift. Every employee gets a full-size mattress for the office (preferably from Costco Wholesale) with their offer letter. We work hard and sleep in the office because we're producing some of the most meaningful work that is happening right now. The mattress comes in clutch when you don't want to walk or bus back home at 4am. It's also pretty nice having zero commute the next morning. This is how we grow fast, and we're always looking for more cracked engineers to join our team in sf. Comment your email if this gets you going. We'll reach out. P.S. reach out only if you're cracked, down to work 7 days, and ready to build a generational company,” his post read.

How netizens reacted?

His post, shared from the LinkedIn account 'Josh Jung,' quickly went viral, gaining immense reactions from netizens.

"I'm sensing a discrepancy here, Josh. Which is it- do you buy every person a letter, or do you not buy any furniture? Inquiring minds want to know,” a user said. “I thought we would go hard. This is sick,” commented another.