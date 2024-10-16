A tea seller in MP spent Rs 60,000 on DJ, he also rented a JCB and transported the vehicle home in a decorated buggy.

A tea seller from Madhya Pradesh has gained viral attention for his unique way of celebrating the purchase of a new vehicle. He reportedly bought a moped and spent Rs 60,000 on a DJ to accompany him on the ride home. Additionally, he hired a JCB to lift the two-wheeler so that his family and friends could have a better view of the vehicle.

Murari Lal Kushwaha, a tea seller in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, celebrated his recent moped purchase in an extravagant manner, according to the Times of India (TOI). He purchased the moped through a loan, making a down payment of ₹20,000. To mark this achievement, he hired a DJ and a JCB, spending three times the amount of his down payment on the celebration.

He organised a DJ procession featuring the moped displayed on a decorated buggy. The JCB was employed to lift the vehicle, allowing his family and friends to get a better view. The celebration included dance and music, creating a festive atmosphere that was enjoyed not only by his loved ones but also by onlookers.

Shocking: This tea seller of MP is in news, bought a moped by paying 20 thousand, spent 60 thousand on procession. But police seized the Bike. pic.twitter.com/IrfmEGxVKe — Shivaji Mishra | शिवाजी मिश्रा (@08febShivaji) October 14, 2024

Kushwaha started the celebrations at his home, dancing to DJ music alongside his friends. He then led a procession to the showroom, where he finalized his purchase. Afterward, he decorated the moped with a garland and took selfies to commemorate the occasion.

While Kushwaha enjoyed the festivities, the authorities were less pleased. According to reports, police seized the DJ equipment and filed a noise complaint against both Murari and the DJ operator.

He reportedly bought a mobile phone for Rs 12,500 on loan for his daughter three years ago. However, to celebrate this purchase, he ended up spending Rs 25,000.