Summers are here and so are mangoes! From an 8-year-old kid to an 80-year-old elderly, no one can resist mangoes aka the king of fruits. This summer delicacy, packed with essential vitamins and anti-oxidants, can be enjoyed in different forms -- either as a milkshake or a dessert.

Summers are here and so are mangoes! From an 8-year-old kid to an 80-year-old elderly, no one can resist mangoes aka the king of fruits. This summer delicacy, packed with essential vitamins and anti-oxidants, can be enjoyed in different forms -- either as a milkshake or a dessert.

But have you ever thought of enjoying mangoes as mango parantha? Don't get mad at us! But seems like this outlandish recipe has found a place in the list of bizarre culinary combinations. A video has recently been shared on Instagram by an user under the name 'branded_insaan' that features a street vendor preparing mango parantha.

Okay, we have heard of fanta maggie, ice cream biryani but mango parantha? Let's check this one out.

The now-viral clip begins with the vendor preparing the dough and rolling it onto a wooden board - like how paranthas are generally prepared. But let us warn you -- be prepared for what's coming. The vendor goes on to add mango chunks topped with spices, filling it into the round-shaped dough. After this, he flattens it on the board and cooks it until it gets roasted perfectly.

The vendor then serves the parantha with butter and a bowl of curd.

Watch

"Have you ever eaten mango paratha?” read the caption. Every now and then, videos of bizarre food combos get viral, grabbing netizens' attention online.

Recently, a video showing a vendor preparing mango omelette took internet by storm. No, seriously! The video featured the vendor peeling mangoes, cracking eggs in a bowl and then adding sliced onions, chilies and spices.

Next, he blends the ingredients, melts the butter in the pan and pours the egg mix into it. Next, mango chunks were spread on to it, followed by shredded boiled egg, tomatoes and coriander.