BIZARRE! Rich entrepreneur hangs Ferrari on ceiling of his mansion as new chandelier, netizens say..., watch viral video

A viral video has stunned social media, showcasing a Dubai entrepreneur and digital creator's unconventional home decor: a Ferrari, valued at USD 50,000 (around Rs 4.2 crore), suspended as a chandelier. The content creator, @movlogs, in collaboration with @edrive.jetcar, shared the installation on social media, leading to widespread disbelief among viewers. Some speculate the car may be a replica.

The creator, @movlogs, sought a unique visual change in his mansion, opting to hang the luxury car from the ceiling. The video shows the car being transported and lifted into the home before its installation.

The video was shared 2 days ago on social media and till now it has garnered over 23 million views and over 8 lakh likes on Instagram.

Despite the creator's claim, skepticism surrounds the car's authenticity, with many online users suggesting it's a model designed solely for display. One user commented that the display looked "horrible," suggesting a salvaged and repaired car would have been a better choice.

Resharing the video on X, one user questioned the car's value, suggesting it was a body kit without an engine and transmission, valued at around $50k rather than $500k.

"Hope it' doesn't fall during Earthquakes", said a second user.

"Im not hating but that looks like one of them water car boats and looks terribly cheap I would never… but to each is own", a third user commented.

"Looks horrible like a plastic toy hanging should’ve got a crashed one from an auction fixed and turned that into a chandelier," said a fifth user.

