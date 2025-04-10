The accused said the woman loved online shopping and often demanded gifts from him, which he couldn’t afford.

A man was arrested for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend with over 300 cash-on-delivery orders. The woman had filed a harassment complaint with the Lake Town police station in Kolktata after she got the orders over for four months, a TOI report stated. The accused stalker sent multiple cash-on-delivery packages, due to which her accounts got blocked by e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, the report added. The victim is a 24-year-old bank executive. The accused is identified as 25-year-old Suman Sikdar, a resident of Nadia, who has known the woman for years. The duo recently broke up. He said the woman loved online shopping and often demanded gifts from him, which he couldn’t afford.

"The man confessed to making the parcel bookings and harassing her with texts and calls from unknown numbers. He said the woman loved online shopping and often demanded gifts from him, which he couldn't afford. He was under the impression the woman left him for his inability to provide for her, and hence he started harassing her with the bulk delivery of parcels," said an official.

The woman said the problem started in November last year, shortly after her breakup, when she had to return several hundred parcels that delivery men brought to her home. “All of them were cash-on-delivery products, and they range from tablets and mobile phones to dresses and small gift items. Throughout February, there were multiple deliveries of Valentine’s Day gifts and other products each day. I had frequent tiffs with delivery agents who negatively rated me, and when I took the matter up with the e-commerce platforms, they blocked my account," said the woman. The accused was produced before a Salt Lake court on Wednesday, where he was granted bail.

READ | Meet woman whose father is Pakistan's richest man, she once donated Rs 120 crore, works as...