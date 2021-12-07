Bizarre! PM Modi, Amit Shah, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra 'tested' for COVID-19 in Bihar

In a bizarre incident reported from Bihar's Arwal district, eminent personalities and public figures such as Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar find their names on a list in the columns made for the names of persons tested for COVID-19 at a community health centre in Bihar’s Arwal district.

In fact, the list mentions that PM Modi was ‘tested’ thrice, Home Minister Amit Shah twice and actress Priyanka Chopra as many as six times.

After this shocking revelation, two computer operators have been suspended. The lists of people vaccinated at the Karpi community health centre was uploaded on the vaccination portal were recently inspected.

This certainly caused a lot of embarrassment to the local administration who ordered an inquiry.

District Magistrate J Priyadarshini said the inquiry would look into how and on whose directive the data fraud took place. "This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard."

She said the matter came to light during a recent inspection. "Two operators have been removed, but I am of the opinion that others must also be probed," she added.