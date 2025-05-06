Parents of a student in Karnataka have cut cake not due to their son’s passing in an exam but because he has failed in his 10th Board class.

Parents celebrate the success of their children by distributing sweets, cutting cakes after they have scored good numbers or passed an exam, got an admission or have been selected for jobs. However, parents of a student in Karnataka have cut cake not due to their son’s passing in an exam but because he has failed in his 10th Board class. Shockingly, a set of parents have celebrated their son failing the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 exams.

17-year-old student Abhishek Cholachagudda from Karnataka’s Bagalkot's Basaveshwar English Medium School, received 200 out of 600 marks on his Class 10 board exams, as he failed all six subjects. After scoring only 32 percent, even his friends made fun of him, however, his father, Yellappa Cholachagudda, took a different turn and instead of scolding him and getting upset by his result, he cut cake and went in a celebratory mood.

Parents in Karnataka supports son after failing in exam

In pictures which have gone viral, Abhishek Cholachagudda’s parents can be seen feeding him cake. “10th result”, “32%” and “200 out of 600” were written on the cake, to showcase Abhishek’s result. To uplift his spirits, his parents said, “You may have failed in exams, but not in life. You can always try again and succeed next time.” This shows the maturity of parents who understand that exams are not everything in life, and failure and success are just part of it.

Abhishek also got emotional by this gesture of his parents, and said, “Even though I failed, my family encouraged me. I will retake the exams, pass them, and succeed in life.” “My son has failed in examinations, but not in life. I am very happy that he has secured 200 marks. I wanted to give him a message that the entire family is with him," he added.

Talking about his son's past, Yellappa Cholachagudda recollected his son's injury which had a huge impact on his memory. When Abhishek was one year old, he sustained severe burn injuries on his feet. It took him to a shock and he lost his memory. Since then, his memory levels have been very low. It is indeed an achievement that he has studied till Class 10." “I decided to celebrate and bought two cakes which mentioned his score. We are happy. I see a lot of graduates sitting at home without a job or work. But my son is strong and is willing to fight, which means a lot," Abhishek’s father added.