BIZARRE: Matrimonial ad seeking bride with specific bra, waist size goes viral, netizens get furious

Seeking a bride or a groom through matrimonial advertisements and applications is a very common practice in India, and occasionally, one can find themselves coming across an ad with very specific and outrageous demands.

Even if you have seen your fair share of weird and oddly specific advertisements on matrimonial sites, this one will still leave you a bit irked. A man seeking a bride through a matrimonial platform described the exact measurements of the kind of girl he wants to marry.

The advertisement was posted by a man seeking a bride through a matrimonial site called Betterhalf.ai and can be equally weird and funny to the readers. In the ad, the man specified the exact height, weight, foot size, waist size, and even bra size of the woman he is seeking!

Liberal but pro life. Boob size. Height and other requirements of this one Indian man on a matrimonial site! pic.twitter.com/xxljeXAHsG — Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) November 19, 2021

Taking a leap forward from the basic “fair, slim and beautiful” requirement for girls on these sites, this advertisement is seeking a bride who is “conservative, liberal and pro-life.” The ad then mentions the sizes of her waist and the breasts of his potential bride.

The man, through his matrimonial ad, further goes on to say that his companion should be “manicured/pedicured and fairly clean.” The ad reads, “Your attire should be 80% casual and 20% formal, but should be into wearing costumes in bed. Be trustworthy, honest, and into movies, road trips, and family stuff.”

The post was initially uploaded on social networking site Reddit and then was reshared on many other social media platforms by users. The post went viral on social media and gathered a lot of criticism from internet users over the nature of the content in the ad.

One Twitter user sarcastically wrote, “I’m here sitting confused if I want idly or dosa and there are people like this.” Another Twitter user tagged the matrimonial website in the post and asked for a response. The website, in its response, said that they are taking action against the individual.