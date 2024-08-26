Twitter
Viral

Bizarre! Man fined for not wearing helmet while driving car in...

The driver claims that he has never driven his car in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the area where Noida is located.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 10:00 PM IST

    In a bizarre incident, a resident of Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, Tushar Saxena faced a Rs 1,000 fine from the Noida traffic police for allegedly driving a car without a helmet, according to a report by NDTV.

    Moreover, Saxena claims that he has never driven his car in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, the area where Noida is located.

    Last year in November, Saxena received a challan for Rs 1,000 fine from the police in Gautam Buddh Nagar district (Noida), 188 km from Rampur, for allegedly not wearing a helmet while driving his car. 

    Initially, he thought it was a mistake and ignored it. However, when he received an email followed by another message, he decided to contact the police.

    Surprisingly, he was told that he was fined for driving his four-wheeler vehicle without a helmet. 

    “The challan was issued on November 9, 2023. If you are violating traffic rules, then it is common to receive a fine but that is not my case. I have never driven my car to the NCR area. And if there’s any rule that says we have to wear a helmet inside a car, then the authorities must give this to me in writing,” Saxena said according to NDTV.

    Meanwhile, Saxena who bought his car in March 2023, transferred his vehicle's registration from Ghaziabad to Rampur. He's now called upon the Noida traffic authorities to investigate the matter and revoke the fine.

