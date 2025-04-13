People quit their jobs for all kinds of different reasons - stress, better pay, better work environment or even awful management! But what if we tell you that an employee quit his job for a totally "bizarre' reason? Let's get to know what it was.

People quit their jobs for all kinds of different reasons - stress, better pay, better work environment or even awful management! But what if we tell you that an employee quit his job just because he got a pimple? No, we're not kidding! A man took to Reddit, sharing a short story that raised eyebrows. He claimed that his coworker with "glowing skin" left his job because he had gotten a pimple.

Taking to Reddit, the man shared that he worked in a manufacturing company and their new joinee decided to quit just after a month. "Job description included working with machinery in a temperature and humidity controlled space. The machinery needed to be cleaned with ethanol. That was the extent to which he would be involved with chemical solvents. After training the guy for a month, he sent me a text one morning citing health issues due to using chemicals. The health issue was that he got a pimple on his forehead. And he never grew any pimples at all. Therefore it had to be because he was exposed to chemicals during work and he couldn’t work with us any longer," he wrote.

His message had genuinely left the man worrying about his cowerker's health. "I was so worried and I couldn’t get a hold of him because he blocked my cell and my office phone number. HR had to send someone to get to his place after three days. He only then told HR that the health issue was a pimple. To be fair, the guy had great glowing skin. Maybe he never did get pimples," he revealed.

Take a look at the post

Here's how netizens reacted

"This person just hated the job and was looking for an excuse, it seems like", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "More power to him. Looks like he prioritises anything in his health over his job. We should all have that ability."

A third jokingly wrote, "Thats like me saying I got a gray hair at a job and I never got a gray hair before I had this job. Time to call it quits".