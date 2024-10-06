Twitter
Viral

Bizarre: Kolkata's street vendor Fanta anda bhurji sparks debate online, watch viral video

A Kolkata street vendor went viral after cooking eggs in Fanta.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 10:05 AM IST

In a surprising culinary experiment, a street vendor has gained significant attention online for his unique method of cooking eggs in Fanta, the popular orange-flavoured soda. A video shared by Instagram user @foodandstreett (Subrata Samaddar) has gone viral, amassing an impressive 180 million views. This unconventional recipe from Kolkata has certainly piqued the interest of food enthusiasts across social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the user captioned the video, "Most Unique Cold Drinks Omlette Of Kolkata."

In the viral clip, the street vendor starts by pouring an entire bottle of Fanta into a heated pan. Viewers then watch as he cracks six eggs directly into the fizzy drink. After adding a pinch of salt, he stirs the mixture, creating a distinctive milky-orange blend.

As the eggs cook, the vendor prepares fresh tomatoes, onions, green chilies, and cilantro, incorporating them into the pan. Once the liquid has evaporated, he serves the distinctive dish, named 'orange anda bhurji,' on a traditional leaf plate.

This unconventional recipe elicited a variety of reactions from viewers. Instagram users quickly took to the comments section to share their opinions on the unusual combination of eggs and a soft drink.

One user humorously remarked, “Well, this is one way to make breakfast and a drink at the same time.” Meanwhile, another commenter expressed their bewilderment, stating, “I thought I’d seen everything until today. Fanta with eggs? Seriously?!”

For some viewers, the combination was deemed too bizarre. One commenter stated, “I think I’m going to stick with regular anda bhurji, thank you very much.”

A user also said, "No amount of money can convince me to eat that."

Another user commented, “This is what happens when you run out of oil and only have Fanta in the fridge.”

 

