Bizarre: King Cobra dies after biting snake catcher, know what happened

The report indicates that when a cobra snake was seen near the barrier on the Sagar-Khurai road in Narayavali, locals contacted snake catcher Chandrakumar Ahirwar.

In a unseen recent incident in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, a King Cobra died after biting a snake-catcher. The cobra succumbed while the young man was in a recovery stage during treatment at the hospital. This unusual case unfolded in the Naryavalli police station area of Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

Approximately 14 days after the incident, the police received the official report. Subsequently, the authorities reached out to the snake-catcher for his statement, unveiling the entire intriguing scenario.

In Bundelkhand, a popular saying states, “Karia ko kato paani vee nai mangat,” which means that if a person is bitten by a black snake, the poison acts swiftly, leaving no time to request water. While typically a bite from such a snake leads to certain death, recent rumours of a snake perishing post-bite have sparked widespread discussions in the community.

As per snake catcher Chandrakumar, on July 18, 2024, a snake was spotted near the main road barrier of the city. After receiving the information, he reached out to grab the snake. He successfully captured a 5-foot-long cobra that hissed at him twice and eventually bit both of his thumbs.

After the snake bite incident, Chandrakumar was taken to Bhagyodaya Hospital by his family for treatment. Following a complete recovery, he was discharged from the hospital. However, the snake was found dead at the scene. Locals reported that the snake catcher had confined the cobra in a plastic box without any ventilation holes. The lack of oxygen inside the box led to the cobra's demise.