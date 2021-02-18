Headlines

BIZARRE! Woman claims gust of wind made her pregnant, police launch probe

According to the woman, she started feeling pain in her stomach 15 minutes after the incident and the bump in her abdomen started growing bigger.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 18, 2021, 12:06 PM IST

In a bizarre claim, an Indonesian woman has said that she was made pregnant by a gust of wind and not by any man. The woman also claimed that all happened within an hour. The 25-year-old Siti Zainah said that she found herself pregnant one afternoon while she was resting in her living room.

“After afternoon prayers, I was lying face down on the floor when I suddenly felt wind enter my body through me,” she told a local news outlet. 

According to the woman, she started feeling pain in her stomach 15 minutes after the incident and the bump in her abdomen started growing bigger. The woman then gave birth to a healthy baby girl at a nearby clinic. 

The bizarre story of the woman went viral within no time and it also grabbed the attention of the local police. The head of the sub-precinct and the head of the local community clinic met the woman to talk about the matter. Notably, the woman already had one child with an ex-husband.

“After checks, the mother and baby are healthy and the birth was normal. The baby’s gender is female and weighs 2.9 kilograms,” said the head of the community clinic Eman Suleiman.

Suleiman said that this seems to be a case of cryptic pregnancy, where the woman does not feel her own pregnancy before entering labor.

Local police has launched a probe into this matter and is investigating all possibilities, including her previous marriage.

 

