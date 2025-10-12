BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

In India, people are often fond of pets, including dogs, cats, fish, turtles, and more. But what if we ask you to keep a snake as a pet? Maybe you'll think we're crazy? But no -- there's a village in India where people keep cobras as pets.

Of course, we're not kidding. In a remote corner of Maharashtra, there exists a small village where you won't see the usual pets. Instead, they have been replaced by something extraordinary and extremely scary -- cobras.

The name of the village is Shetphal, a place where cobras are not unwanted guests but honoured family members. Here, cobras are welcomed into homes, provided shelter, and deemed sacred symbols, embodying a deeply ingrained cultural connection that has baffled outsiders for generations.

In Shetphal, you won't find dogs barking or cats curled up on couches. Instead, you'll see cobras crawling comfortably inside homes, fields and even bedrooms! And this is why -- the village is known as the "Snake Village of India". What's even more intriguing is that children here grow up playing with these giant reptiles, carrying no fear of being bitten. Interestingly, the villagers have never been harmed by the snakes, a fact that only deepens the mystery surrounding this village.

Why snakes are kept as pets in Shetphal

The roots of this unique tradition can be traced back centuries. According to the villagers, the cobras are forms of Lord Shiva, one of the most revered deities in the Hindu religion, who is often depicted with a snake around his neck.

To the villagers of Shetphal, the snakes are not mere animals but divine beings that need to be honoured and worshipped. Despite their proximity to the deadly creatures, not a single case of snakebite has been reported from Shetphal. However, visitors are often advised to maintain a distance from the cobras as they might not want to extend their friendliness to them!