Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79

BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval

Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'

Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow

Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more

3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hu

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, step-by-step guide to download

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeViral

VIRAL

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...

In India, people are often fond of pets, including dogs, cats, fish, turtles, and more. But what if we ask you to keep a snake as a pet? Maybe you'll think we're crazy? But no -- there's a village in India where people keep cobras as pets.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 10:53 AM IST

BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In India, people are often fond of pets, including dogs, cats, fish, turtles, and more. But what if we ask you to keep a snake as a pet? Maybe you'll think we're crazy? But no -- there's a village in India where people keep cobras as pets. Of course, we're not kidding. In a remote corner of Maharashtra, there exists a small village where you won't see the usual pets. Instead, they have been replaced by something extraordinary and extremely scary -- cobras.

The name of the village is Shetphal, a place where cobras are not unwanted guests but honoured family members. Here, cobras are welcomed into homes, provided shelter, and deemed sacred symbols, embodying a deeply ingrained cultural connection that has baffled outsiders for generations. 

In Shetphal, you won't find dogs barking or cats curled up on couches. Instead, you'll see cobras crawling comfortably inside homes, fields and even bedrooms! And this is why -- the village is known as the "Snake Village of India". What's even more intriguing is that children here grow up playing with these giant reptiles, carrying no fear of being bitten. Interestingly, the villagers have never been harmed by the snakes, a fact that only deepens the mystery surrounding this village. 

Why snakes are kept as pets in Shetphal

The roots of this unique tradition can be traced back centuries. According to the villagers, the cobras are forms of Lord Shiva, one of the most revered deities in the Hindu religion, who is often depicted with a snake around his neck. 

To the villagers of Shetphal, the snakes are not mere animals but divine beings that need to be honoured and worshipped.  Despite their proximity to the deadly creatures, not a single case of snakebite has been reported from Shetphal. However, visitors are often advised to maintain a distance from the cobras as they might not want to extend their friendliness to them! 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash prize would be worth Rs...
What Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Maria Corina Machado get? Her whopping cash p
Bobby Deol opens up about Dharmendra 'going overboard' with age, reveals Sholay star is living with Prakash Kaur: 'She’s had a very tough journey'
Bobby Deol reveals Dharmendra is living with Prakash Kaur: 'She’s had a very..'
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra and Meerut
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check moonrise timings in Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra
Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan minister, seeks his ouster from board of directors
Big trouble for Mohsin Naqvi! India pushes ICC to take action against Pakistan m
'Can never forget that': Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience
Gautam Gambhir breaks silence on career's most painful coaching experience
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE